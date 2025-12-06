Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) vs. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Financial Comparison

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 1 0 11 1 2.92

Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 106.27%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Taysha Gene Therapies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion 1.04 -$59.67 million N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies $8.33 million 166.06 -$89.30 million ($0.33) -15.30

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies -1,144.97% -67.26% -42.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Aspen Pharmacare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.