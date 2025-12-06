American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Up 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.1550. 3,826,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,886,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ABAT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Battery Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $539.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -1.42.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 902.69%.The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Battery Technology by 8,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,030,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Battery Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,277,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 829,609 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,062,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in American Battery Technology by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 396,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 353,681 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

