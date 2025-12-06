Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.17 and last traded at $101.8920, with a volume of 3195640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $173,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.