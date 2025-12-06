Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.17 and last traded at $101.8920, with a volume of 3195640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
