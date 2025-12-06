Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 40% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) dropped 40% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 803,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 95,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Down 40.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The firm has a market cap of C$16.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.04.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

