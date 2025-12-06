Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,741,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,439% from the average daily volume of 113,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Stock Up 8.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$58.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

