Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 26.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 715,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average session volume of 95,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Inomin Mines Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.97.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
