Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 262,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 43,301 shares.The stock last traded at $83.8850 and had previously closed at $83.22.
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a market cap of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
