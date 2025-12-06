Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 262,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 43,301 shares.The stock last traded at $83.8850 and had previously closed at $83.22.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

