Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 417248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $41.00 price target on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 426.58%.The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81993.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 454,545 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,914,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,122,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 851,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 691,267 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 851,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 310,998 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

