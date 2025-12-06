Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 15.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.3% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. 20,859,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 2,403,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baltic Classifieds Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £840.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

