P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Critical Contrast

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and P3 Health Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.02 P3 Health Partners $1.50 billion 0.03 -$135.85 million ($40.18) -0.14

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVR Medical and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 P3 Health Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

P3 Health Partners has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.15%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 34.5, indicating that its share price is 3,350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -9.07% -302.33% -16.72%

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.