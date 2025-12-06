Head to Head Survey: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 1 3 1 0 2.00 Medallion Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $86.00 million 8.51 $116.32 million $1.53 9.69 Medallion Financial $302.03 million 0.79 $35.88 million $1.71 6.01

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medallion Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 36.83% 11.13% 4.83% Medallion Financial 12.12% 9.28% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

