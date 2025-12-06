Critical Contrast: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) vs. Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) and Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Tingyi Cayman Islands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients $5.84 billion 0.99 $278.88 million $0.67 54.43 Tingyi Cayman Islands $11.22 billion 0.65 $519.46 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tingyi Cayman Islands has higher revenue and earnings than Darling Ingredients.

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Tingyi Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients 1.84% 2.39% 1.08% Tingyi Cayman Islands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Darling Ingredients and Tingyi Cayman Islands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients 1 3 9 1 2.71 Tingyi Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Tingyi Cayman Islands.

Volatility and Risk

Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi Cayman Islands has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Tingyi Cayman Islands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Tingyi Cayman Islands

(Get Free Report)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.