Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.1150. 146,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 747,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 target price on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $482.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 141,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.