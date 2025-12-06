SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.80 and last traded at GBX 14.91. 2,573,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,133,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.63.

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 10.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.18.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.