Promising Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 6th

Caterpillar, IREN, and Vale are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, develop, and extract minerals, metals, and energy resources (for example, gold, copper, coal, and lithium). They are typically cyclical and commodity-price sensitive, often showing higher volatility and exposure to operational, regulatory, and geopolitical risks while providing investors leveraged participation in commodity price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Read More