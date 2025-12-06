Promising Space Stocks To Consider – December 6th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is tied to the space economy—such as launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, spacecraft component suppliers, ground systems and services, and firms selling space-derived data or infrastructure. Investors view them as a capital- and technology-intensive growth sector with potentially high long?term upside but elevated volatility, regulatory and execution risks, and sensitivity to government spending and commercial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

