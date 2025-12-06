Financial Review: Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) & EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Robin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -21.73% -9.87% -4.77% Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EuroDry and Robin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 1 2 0 0 1.67 Robin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $61.08 million N/A -$12.61 million ($3.91) -3.41 Robin Energy $6.77 million 1.78 $1.05 million $0.04 21.49

This table compares EuroDry and Robin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Robin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Robin Energy beats EuroDry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Robin Energy

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

