Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.2350, with a volume of 1314327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $538.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,491.84. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,488,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 676,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

