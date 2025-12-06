Analyzing JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) and JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JX Luxventure Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and JX Luxventure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -4.04% -10.13% -2.51% JX Luxventure Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of JX Luxventure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and JX Luxventure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50 JX Luxventure Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and JX Luxventure Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $10.02 billion 0.47 -$445.00 million ($0.79) -10.00 JX Luxventure Group $49.84 million 0.01 $3.07 million N/A N/A

JX Luxventure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About JX Luxventure Group

JX Luxventure Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Tourism Products, Technology, and Cross-Board Merchandise. The The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012, and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

