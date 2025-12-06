The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 587 and last traded at GBX 586.64, with a volume of 1179784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.05. The firm has a market cap of £868.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

