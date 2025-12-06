National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.91. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $13.3640, with a volume of 22,024 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NABZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Australia Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of National Australia Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

