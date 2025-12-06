Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.3510. 803,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,837,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Down 0.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -305.26%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,377.50. This trade represents a 75.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,124.55. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 98,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,274,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.