Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 10.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.2440. Approximately 2,927,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,350,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 1.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,931,248 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,919.84. The trade was a 5.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 416,337 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 96.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.