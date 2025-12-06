Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$64.23 and last traded at C$64.22, with a volume of 37582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.61.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada All Cap Domestic Index the Index or the Benchmark. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, midand small capitalization companies.

