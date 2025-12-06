Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 181,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 93,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Inomin Mines Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.97.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
