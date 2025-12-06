Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 90,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 368,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYSDY. UBS Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lynas Rare Earths currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

