Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 40% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) were down 40% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 803,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 95,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

