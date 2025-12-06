Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$99.92 and last traded at C$99.80, with a volume of 12078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

