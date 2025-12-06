PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.46 and last traded at $77.6150. Approximately 909,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,245,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in PVH by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 1,284.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.