Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.7765 and last traded at $17.7765. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Westaim had a negative net margin of 123.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

