Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.2760. 190,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,199,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,879.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $231,608.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661 in the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

