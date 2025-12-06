Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,557,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,747 shares.The stock last traded at $6.1440 and had previously closed at $5.71.

EVTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 293.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 81.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,428,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 387,104 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

