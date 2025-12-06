Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 2,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
Recruit Trading Down 0.7%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.59.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
