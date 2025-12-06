Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 29.6% – Here’s Why

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,168,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 156,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Oroco Resource Stock Up 29.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

