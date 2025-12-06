Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.00. Greencore Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Greencore Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

