Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $25.70. Spectris shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Spectris Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a yield of 183.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

