Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.56. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $13.5650, with a volume of 1,878,193 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1,954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,058,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
