Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.56. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $13.5650, with a volume of 1,878,193 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Trading Down 3.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1,954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,058,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.