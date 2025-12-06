YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $46.85. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $47.5750, with a volume of 175,777 shares traded.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12,504.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th.
About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
