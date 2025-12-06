YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $46.85. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $47.5750, with a volume of 175,777 shares traded.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.

Get YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12,504.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.