Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP John Miller Sells 30 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP John Miller sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $12,086.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,827.88. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $403.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.06 and its 200-day moving average is $347.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $406.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

