Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) & American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Critical Comparison

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and Flora Growth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $910,000.00 N/A -$1.41 million N/A N/A Flora Growth $59.51 million 0.13 -$15.91 million ($32.49) -0.31

Profitability

American Bio Medica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flora Growth.

This table compares American Bio Medica and Flora Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica N/A N/A N/A Flora Growth -32.03% -64.02% -34.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Bio Medica and Flora Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flora Growth 1 0 1 0 2.00

Flora Growth has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Flora Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Flora Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of American Bio Medica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Flora Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs. The company also offers a test for the detection of respiratory syncytial virus; OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse, as well as products to detect certain infectious diseases. Further, it provides strip contract manufacturing, assembly, and packaging services to unaffiliated diagnostic companies. The company serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets. It operates in the United States, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products. It also offers food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cannabis accessories and technology, personal care, and wellness; cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for the vape and dry herbs. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical goods and medical cannabis products to treat a variety of health indications, including drugs related to cancer therapies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, multiple sclerosis, and anti-depressants. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Phatebo brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

