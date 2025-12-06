Contrasting Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) & Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Aristocrat Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion 0.78 $177.04 million $0.77 16.83 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 4.48% 8.18% 3.58% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Aristocrat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 2 0 0 1.50 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Risk & Volatility

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

