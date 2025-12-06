Financial Contrast: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (BGMS) vs. The Competition

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS – Get Free Report) is one of 454 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 11.28, indicating that their average stock price is 1,028% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4834 9976 16022 375 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.33%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -187.37% -106.68% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,626.20% -359.54% -43.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 -$11.21 million -0.02 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors $435.56 million -$68.47 million -10.38

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company’s development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing’s disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.