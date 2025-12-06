Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7%

ORCL opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

