Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.8850, but opened at $14.76. Shiseido shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 16,299 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Shiseido currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

