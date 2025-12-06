Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.67. Fanuc shares last traded at $19.0590, with a volume of 127,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

