Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2025

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.76. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $21.8250, with a volume of 5,368 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTRUY

Daimler Truck Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.