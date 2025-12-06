Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.76. Daimler Truck shares last traded at $21.8250, with a volume of 5,368 shares.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
