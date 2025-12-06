Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$67.81 and last traded at C$67.81, with a volume of 6268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.29.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.05.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

About Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada Domestic Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large- and mid-capitalization stocks.

