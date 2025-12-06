Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HLMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HLMAF
Halma Stock Performance
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.