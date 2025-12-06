Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

HLMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

