Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 396,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 78,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 15.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.