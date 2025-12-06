iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.4790, with a volume of 125449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,216.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

